Russian Prosecutors Recognize Activities of Czech NGO as Undesirable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office on Tuesday recognized the activities of Spolecnost Svobody Informace, Z.S., an international non-governmental organization founded in the Czech Republic, as undesirable in the country.

"Based on the results of studying the materials received on June 29, 2021, the General Prosecutor's Office of Russia made a decision to recognize the activities of the international non-governmental organization Spolecnost Svobody Informace, ZS (Freedom of Information Company, z.s.," Freedom of Information Society, z.s .) (Czech Republic)," the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The office said that the activities of the ngo pose a threat to the foundations of the constitutional order and security of Russia.