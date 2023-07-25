Russian Prosecutors Recognize Organizations of Dozhd TV as Undesirable in Russia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday that it had recognized the operation of structures of independent broadcaster Dozhd (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) as undesirable in Russia.

"As a result of the inspection, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office has decided to recognize the activities of foreign organizations SIA tv Rain, Latvia and TVR Studios B.V., the Netherlands, as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation. The organizations were created by foreign journalist N. Sindeeva, who has Russian citizenship (designated as foreign agent in Russia)," the statement read.