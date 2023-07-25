Open Menu

Russian Prosecutors Recognize Organizations Of Dozhd TV As Undesirable In Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Russian Prosecutors Recognize Organizations of Dozhd TV as Undesirable in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday that it had recognized the operation of structures of independent broadcaster Dozhd (TV Rain, designated as a foreign media agent in Russia) as undesirable in Russia.

"As a result of the inspection, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office has decided to recognize the activities of foreign organizations SIA tv Rain, Latvia and TVR Studios B.V., the Netherlands, as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation. The organizations were created by foreign journalist N. Sindeeva, who has Russian citizenship (designated as foreign agent in Russia)," the statement read.

Related Topics

Russia Latvia Netherlands Citizenship Media TV

Recent Stories

Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

2 minutes ago
 GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

51 minutes ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

1 hour ago
 SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

1 hour ago
 ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

1 hour ago
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

4 hours ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

5 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

5 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

5 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

5 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World