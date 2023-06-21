UrduPoint.com

Russian Prosecutors Recognize WWF Activities As Undesirable

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office on Wednesday recognized activities of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as undesirable in Russia.

"Based on the results of the audit, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office decided to recognize the activities of the international non-governmental organization World Wide Fund for Nature (World Wildlife Fund, WWF, World Wide Fund for Nature) (Switzerland) as undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation," the office said in a statement.

