Russian Prosecutors Record Year-on-Year Surge in Extremism-Related Crimes in January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The number of crimes related to extremism in Russia increased by 77.1 percent in January compared to the same period of last year, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday.

"The number of extremism-linked crimes increased by 77.1 percent (from 35 to 62) [in January]," a press release published on the legal statistics web portal of the Prosecutor General's Office read.

The office further said that the number of such crimes in January alone dropped from 124 to 118.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry, a total of 585 extremism-lined crimes were registered in Russia in 2019, which is 53.8 percent lower compared to 2018.

President Vladimir Putin mentioned this trend in his address to high-ranking ministry officials earlier this week, saying that this was not "a reason for self-complacency."