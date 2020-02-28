UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutors Record Year-on-Year Surge In Extremism-Related Crimes In January

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:02 PM

Russian Prosecutors Record Year-on-Year Surge in Extremism-Related Crimes in January

The number of crimes related to extremism in Russia increased by 77.1 percent in January compared to the same period of last year, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The number of crimes related to extremism in Russia increased by 77.1 percent in January compared to the same period of last year, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Friday.

"The number of extremism-linked crimes increased by 77.1 percent (from 35 to 62) [in January]," a press release published on the legal statistics web portal of the Prosecutor General's Office read.

The office further said that the number of such crimes in January alone dropped from 124 to 118.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry, a total of 585 extremism-lined crimes were registered in Russia in 2019, which is 53.8 percent lower compared to 2018.

President Vladimir Putin mentioned this trend in his address to high-ranking ministry officials earlier this week, saying that this was not "a reason for self-complacency."

Related Topics

Interior Ministry Russia Vladimir Putin Same January 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans made 102 scores in 12th o ..

9 minutes ago

Lavrov Confirms Russia's Commitment to Sochi Agree ..

35 seconds ago

Namibia expects economy to recover in 2020

37 seconds ago

Lavrov Calls for Uniting All Efforts to Prevent Fu ..

11 minutes ago

S. Korean Carmaker Hyundai Halts Work at Plant Aft ..

11 minutes ago

Russia restricts Iran, SKorea travellers over viru ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.