Russian Prosecutors Refer 80 Criminal Cases Tied To Spaceport Construction To Authorities

Tue 24th December 2019 | 10:06 PM

Russian Prosecutors Refer 80 Criminal Cases Tied to Spaceport Construction to Authorities

Prosecutors sent 80 orders to the investigating authorities to initiate criminal cases over violations discovered during the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome, Spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office Alexander Kurennoy said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Prosecutors sent 80 orders to the investigating authorities to initiate criminal cases over violations discovered during the construction of the Vostochny cosmodrome, Spokesman for the Russian Prosecutor General's Office Alexander Kurennoy said Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, prosecutors looked into all general contractors and subcontractors involved in the construction. The inspection discovered and prevented violations in state defense orders, budgetary and other Federal laws.

"As a result of the measures taken, the prosecution revealed a significant number of criminal offenses. More than 80 orders were sent to the investigating authorities for criminal prosecution, with relevant criminal cases being launched. The amount of damages in these cases alone exceeds 4 billion rubles [$64.

5 million]," Kurennoy said.

The Vostochny cosmodrome has been under construction since 2012, and is one of the most expensive spaceport in the world, with an estimated worth of $7.5 billion. The first launch from Russia's new spaceport took place in April 2016. Russia hopes the spaceport will reduce the country's dependency on the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and even be incorporated into the national lunar program.

In mid-November, President Vladimir Putin recalled the extent of corruption during the cosmodrome's construction. Despite dozens of criminal cases, he said, matters have not been put in order. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov then told Sputnik that the president was referring to the first stage of the cosmodrome's construction, during which 11 billion rubles had been stolen.

