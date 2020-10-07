UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecutors Report Grave Exceedance Of Admissible Level Of Oil In Kamchatka Waters

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Russian Prosecutors Report Grave Exceedance of Admissible Level of Oil in Kamchatka Waters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) The examination of the water samples, conducted as part of the probe into the environmental incident on Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, showed that the maximum admissible level of oil products was exceeded by four times, while the maximum admissible level of phenol was exceeded by 2.5 times, the Office of Russia's Prosecutor General said on Wednesday.

"The initial studies of the water samples, conducted by Kamchatka's weather control and environmental monitoring service, showed that the maximum admissible level of oil products was exceeded by four times, while the maximum admissible level of phenol was exceeded by 2.

5 time," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

Water and sand from the Khalaktyrsky beach and the shores of Bolshaya, Srednyaya and Malaya Lagernaya bays were studied, to check the possible presence of traces of toxic substances and oil products. Traces of fuel and lubricants were found in a water sample taken at the Khalaktyrsky beach.

