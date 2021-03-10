UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutors Request 1st Prison Term In Illegal Moscow Rallies Case - Court

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 07:31 PM

Russian Prosecutors Request 1st Prison Term in Illegal Moscow Rallies Case - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Russian prosecution has requested a 1.5-year prison term for Aleksander Muchaev, one of the defendants in criminal cases launched over attacks on law enforcement officers at unauthorized rallies in Moscow earlier this year, marking the first such request, a Moscow court told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The prosecution accuses the Russian citizen of using force against a law enforcement officer during a protest in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in late January, which envisages up to five years in prison, or a fine, or community service if convicted. The man, in particular, hit the police officer by his car when asked to stop, according to prosecutors. Muchaev pleaded guilty and a Moscow court imposed a ban on certain actions as a pre-trial measure of restraint.

"The state prosecution requested to find Muchaev guilty ... and to sentence him to a prison term of one year and six months in a general regime correctional colony," the court said.

The fact that the man pleaded guilty made it possible to hear the case in a special procedure ” without examining the evidence, and by only taking into account only mitigating and aggravating circumstances and the personality of the defendant. The punishment in this case cannot exceed two thirds of the maximum term under the article.

In late January-early February, Moscow and other Russian cities were swept by mass protests in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow in January upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning.

In Moscow alone, several thousand administrative cases related to illegal rallies were registered ” 1,500 people were arrested and 2,500 others were fined. In addition, criminal cases were initiated over violation of sanitary rules during the pandemic and attacks on security officials, among others.

Related Topics

Protest Police Moscow Russia Fine Car Germany Man January February Criminals From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in APA mee ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Customs, JAFZA sign e-commerce cooperation a ..

46 minutes ago

MFNCA hosts interactive webinar titled â€˜UAE Soft ..

1 hour ago

Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit UAE by tomorrow

1 hour ago

Flydubai announces start of twice weekly flights t ..

2 hours ago

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.