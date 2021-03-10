Russian Prosecutors Request 1st Prison Term in Illegal Moscow Rallies Case - Court

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) The Russian prosecution has requested a 1.5-year prison term for Aleksander Muchaev, one of the defendants in criminal cases launched over attacks on law enforcement officers at unauthorized rallies in Moscow earlier this year, marking the first such request, a Moscow court told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The prosecution accuses the Russian citizen of using force against a law enforcement officer during a protest in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny in late January, which envisages up to five years in prison, or a fine, or community service if convicted. The man, in particular, hit the police officer by his car when asked to stop, according to prosecutors. Muchaev pleaded guilty and a Moscow court imposed a ban on certain actions as a pre-trial measure of restraint.

"The state prosecution requested to find Muchaev guilty ... and to sentence him to a prison term of one year and six months in a general regime correctional colony," the court said.

The fact that the man pleaded guilty made it possible to hear the case in a special procedure ” without examining the evidence, and by only taking into account only mitigating and aggravating circumstances and the personality of the defendant. The punishment in this case cannot exceed two thirds of the maximum term under the article.

In late January-early February, Moscow and other Russian cities were swept by mass protests in support of Navalny, who was detained in Moscow in January upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for alleged poisoning.

In Moscow alone, several thousand administrative cases related to illegal rallies were registered ” 1,500 people were arrested and 2,500 others were fined. In addition, criminal cases were initiated over violation of sanitary rules during the pandemic and attacks on security officials, among others.