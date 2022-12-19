Russian Prosecutors Say 125,000 Fakes About Ukraine Operation Blocked or Removed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) About 125,000 fakes about Russia's special military operation in Ukraine have been removed or blocked this year at the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia, according to a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Since the beginning of 2022 and until December 1, Russian prosecutors sent 1,630 requests to the country's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, to restrict access to unreliable publicly significant information. This concerned materials of extremist and terrorist organizations; information containing calls for participation in unauthorized mass actions; and false reports of acts of terrorism.

"Based on these requests, Roskomnadzor has blocked or removed publications involving more than 189,000 internet resources, including those that disseminated unreliable publicly significant information about the special military operation on the territory of Ukraine (125,000)," the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia told Sputnik in a statement.