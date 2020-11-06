Russian Prosecutors Say Got Response From Germany on Navalny, No Questions Answered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The office of the Russian Prosecutor General received response from Germany on Alexey Navalny, but no questions have been answered, spokesman Andrey Ivanov said Friday

Russia received the response, which was dated October 28, and contained a request for "additional explanation and information about Russia's investigation of Navalny's hospitalization.

"At the same time, none of Russia's questions received substantial answers," Ivanov said.

Russia has repeated its request for more information about the substance that was allegedly found in Navalny's tests. Without Germany's explanations, Russia remains unable to draw any definitive conclusions on the situation, as there were no traces of any poisonous substance in Navalny's samples taken during the hospitalization in Russia, the prosecutors said.