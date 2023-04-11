Close
Russian Prosecutors Say Ukraine Illegally Seized $1Bln In SberBank Assets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Russian Prosecutors Say Ukraine Illegally Seized $1Bln in SberBank Assets

Russian prosecutors accused the Ukrainian government on Tuesday of seizing more than $1 billion in assets belonging to the Ukrainian unit of Russia's SberBank and its stakeholders

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) Russian prosecutors accused the Ukrainian government on Tuesday of seizing more than $1 billion in assets belonging to the Ukrainian unit of Russia's SberBank and its stakeholders.

"The arbitrary and illegitimate actions of the regime in Kiev caused damage to the Russian bank and its clients to the tune of more than $1 billion," the chief prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the Ukrainian government handed control over the money to the Ukrainian oligarchy in complete disregard of the country's international obligations or the interests of the bank's Ukrainian stakeholders.

The prosecutor's office sent the case to the Investigative Committee, Russia's top investigative body, which launched criminal proceedings on suspicion of fraud and obstruction of legal business.

