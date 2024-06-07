Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Russian prosecutors on Friday requested that a French man effectively accused of spying be sent to jail pending trial for breaching the country's "foreign agents" law, his lawyer told AFP.

Laurent Vinatier, a French national who works with a Swiss-based conflict mediation non-profit organisation, was arrested Thursday in Moscow and faces up to five years in jail.

He has been charged with breaching Russia's "foreign agents" law, but in a statement investigators accused him of gathering military information that could be used against Russia by foreign states.

"The Investigative Committee is now filing an application with the court office" requesting Vinatier be held in jail pending trial, his lawyer Alexei Sinitsin told AFP.

The Moscow branch of the Investigative Committee said a court hearing would be held on Friday where a judge would decide on a "preventative measure" for Vinatier before he goes on trial.

Russian state media quoted Sinitsin as saying he would argue against sending Vinatier to pre-trial detention.

Sinitsin said his client had a "permanent place of residence" in Moscow and was not a flight risk, the RIA Novosti agency reported. Vinatier is an advisor with the Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue.

"We are working to get more details of the circumstances and to secure Laurent's release," it said in emailed statement on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he was aware of Vinatier's arrest and added that he had no connections with the French government.

"It is one of our citizens working for a Swiss NGO.

.. it was in no way someone who was working for France," Macron told French television in an interview Thursday evening.

"We will follow this closely and he will receive all consular protection," Macron said.

Russia has previously used "foreign agent" charges as a pretext to arrest people before levelling more serious charges. But the law has typically been used to target Russian citizens and domestic critics of the Kremlin, such as activists, campaigners and independent journalists, rather than foreign citizens.

US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva was arrested on a similar charge last year, before a more serious case of spreading "false information" about the army was levelled against her.

Russia has also arrested several other Western citizens in recent years, drawing accusations Moscow is holding them to trade in prisoner exchanges for Russians jailed abroad.

US journalist Evan Gershkovich was arrested on "espionage" charges last year and former US marine Paul Whelan has been in prison for more than five years, also accused of spying.

Both reject the charges and have been designated "wrongfully detained" by the White House.

US basketball player Brittney Griner was freed in a prisoner exchange for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2022 after she was arrested at a Moscow airport with medicinal cannabis oil.

Vinatier's arrest came days after France's domestic intelligence agency the DGSI detained a 26-year-old Russian-Ukrainian man on suspicion of planning a violent act after he injured himself in an explosion.