Russian Prosecutors Seek Labeling as Genocide Civilian Murders in Novgorod Region in WWII

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Russian prosecutors will go to court in a bid to establish facts of genocide of Soviet citizens, committed by Nazis in the Novgorod region in the years of World War II, the Office of Russia's Prosecutor General said on Tuesday.

"Under an order of the Office of Russia's Prosecutor General, Novgorod region prosecutors have studied materials related to the discovery of a mass grave of civilians and war prisoners, dating back to the years of the Great Patriotic War, near the village of Zhestanaya Gorka," the Office of Russia's Prosecutor General said in a statement.

Nazi death squads committed mass shootings and executions of civilians in the years of World War II in this area. According to local forensic investigators, remains of 333 adults and 188 children were found at the site.