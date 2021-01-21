Russian Prosecutors Send Another Request to Germany Regarding Navalny Hospitalization

The office of Russia's prosecutor general said on Thursday it sent to Germany a new request for legal assistance in the incident related to the hospitalization of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and accused Berlin of concealing true circumstances

"After studying materials claiming Germany's complete fulfillment of requests for legal assistance, which were related to Navalny's hospitalization, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office sent a new request to Germany's competent judicial authorities," the prosecutors said in a press release.

According to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Germany rejected most of the requests, while the provided protocols of interrogation of Navalny and his wife were "meaningless."

"Given that the official representative of the German Federal judicial authority says that the German side has properly carried out its obligations, ... we see it as concealment of the true circumstances of the incident," the press release read on.

The office of Russia's prosecutor general called on German colleagues to fulfill the requests to the full extent.