UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Prosecutors Send Another Request To Germany Regarding Navalny Hospitalization

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 12:06 PM

Russian Prosecutors Send Another Request to Germany Regarding Navalny Hospitalization

The office of Russia's prosecutor general said on Thursday it sent to Germany a new request for legal assistance in the incident related to the hospitalization of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and accused Berlin of concealing true circumstances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) The office of Russia's prosecutor general said on Thursday it sent to Germany a new request for legal assistance in the incident related to the hospitalization of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, and accused Berlin of concealing true circumstances.

"After studying materials claiming Germany's complete fulfillment of requests for legal assistance, which were related to Navalny's hospitalization, the Russian Prosecutor General's Office sent a new request to Germany's competent judicial authorities," the prosecutors said in a press release.

According to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office, Germany rejected most of the requests, while the provided protocols of interrogation of Navalny and his wife were "meaningless."

"Given that the official representative of the German Federal judicial authority says that the German side has properly carried out its obligations, ... we see it as concealment of the true circumstances of the incident," the press release read on.

The office of Russia's prosecutor general called on German colleagues to fulfill the requests to the full extent.

Related Topics

Russia German Wife Germany Berlin Opposition

Recent Stories

White House Press Secretary Says Not Sure Biden, T ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese racer on brink of F1 dream says 'last step ..

2 minutes ago

Top 3 free messaging apps alternatives that you ca ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan records 54 more deaths due to COVID-19 du ..

13 minutes ago

PM says looking forward to work with US President ..

39 minutes ago

Du Plessis looking forward to his first Test on Pa ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.