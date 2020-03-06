Russian Prosecutors Slam Team Investigating MH17 Crash for Prejudice Against Country

The Dutch-led Joint Investigation Team (JIT), conducting a probe into the 2014 deadly crash of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, has ignored the significant amount of information that Russia has provided to the Netherlands, the Office of Russia's Prosecutor General told Sputnik on Friday, adding that this is a manifestation of prejudice against Russia

"Although the Russian side has been banned from becoming a full-fledged member of the JIT, from the very first day of the tragedy the Russian Federation has been actively assisting the investigation and has provided to the Dutch colleagues a significant amount of extremely important data related to the MH17 crash, over the past years. Unfortunately, a big share of these materials has been ignored by the JIT, the members of which have been from the very start showing double standards regarding the evidence base and, obviously, a biased approach to Russia and its attempts to make clear the true circumstances of the crash," the Office of Russia's Prosecutor General said.

The office explained that the Dutch prosecution would represent the party of charge at the court hearing, which starts in the Hague on March 9.

The Netherlands' decision to refuse to transfer the data regarding the criminal case against Russians, suspected of being linked to the deadly crash, cannot be appealed at national judicial agencies, the Office of Russia's Prosecutor General added.

Flight MH17 crashed on July 17, 2014, in Ukraine's crisis-torn Donbas region, while en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam, leaving no survivors. Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics in Donbas have blamed each other for the incident. The JIT claims that the aircraft was downed by a Buk missile originating from the Russian armed forces.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has refuted the accusation as groundless and called the investigation biased, while presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has repeatedly said that Russia rejects any allegations of being involved in the incident.