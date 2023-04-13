(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office announced on Thursday that it had started verifying a video allegedly capturing the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russian military that has been circulating on social networks.

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the video, which started circulating on April 11, that "this is terrible footage" that requires authenticity verification. The European Union, in turn, failed to confirm the authenticity of the video.

"The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has initiated verification of photo and video materials containing, presumably, scenes of the murder of an allegedly Ukrainian soldier," the authority said in statement.