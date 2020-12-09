UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecutors Suggest 'Asset Investigation' To Confiscate Illegally Obtained Riches

Russian Prosecutors Suggest 'Asset Investigation' to Confiscate Illegally Obtained Riches

The Office of the Russian Prosecutor General suggested on Wednesday a new format of investigation that would help confiscate assets of a corrupt person even in situations when they cannot be put on trial

The new format, "an investigation into assets" would help ensure that the assets of the corrupt people would be turned over to the state and any damage caused by them would be compensate after the court's decision, as well as helping to confiscate those assets in the cases when court ruling is impossible.

Prosecutors have also suggested making it possible to immediately seize assets that corruption perpetrators hand over to third parties.

