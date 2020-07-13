Russian Prosecutors Uphold Murder Charges Against Khachaturian Sisters, Take Case to Court

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office has approved the murder charge against the Khachaturian sisters who killed their father after being physically and psychologically abused by him, and transferred the case to court, the office's spokesman, Andrey Ivanov, said on Monday, months after the prosecutors sought to downgrade the charges.

In late January, the lawyer of Krestina, Angelina and Maria Khachaturian told Sputnik that the Prosecutor General's Office asked investigators to reclassify the case against them as a necessary defense rather than premeditated murder and to open an additional investigation after investigators confirmed that the sisters were subject to years of abuse and sexual violence by their father. However, on Sunday, the prosecutors upheld the initial charges.

"An indictment on the criminal case against sisters Krestina and Angelina Khachaturian, accused ... of committing a murder of their father in July 2018 as a group of people by prior conspiracy, was approved following a probe by the Head Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation," Ivanov said in a statement.

According to the spokesman, copies of the indictment consisting of more than 200 sheets were presented to the accused. The criminal case will be sent to the Moscow City Court for consideration on the merits.

The case of the younger sister, Maria Khachaturian, who was a minor when the murder was committed, will be considered separately.

"In addition, a resolution on sending the separate criminal case against the younger sister ” Maria Khachaturian ” to the court for the application of a coercive medical measure has been approved," the statement read.

The three sisters attacked and killed their father in their apartment in Moscow. The case became subjected to intense public scrutiny and discussion in Russia.