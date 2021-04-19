UrduPoint.com
Russian Prosecutors Warn About Responsibility For Participation In Unauthorized Rallies

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

Russian Prosecutors Warn About Responsibility for Participation in Unauthorized Rallies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) The Russian Prosecutor General's Office warned on Monday about the responsibility for participation in unauthorized rallies amid the calls of Alexey Navalny's supporters.

"The Prosecutor General's Office believes it is necessary to warn both individuals and entities about the inadmissibility of violating the law," prosecutors said in a press release, stressing that calls for participation in unauthorized rallies are punishable with an administrative arrest, and warning online companies and website owners about the responsibility for refusing to remove relevant calls.

"Extremist materials and calls for violence, which fall under the Russian criminal code, emerge online. Posting calls or mass unrest, as well as participation in such actions, can be qualified under Article 212 of the Russian Criminal Code," the Russian Prosecutor General's Office went on to say.

The prosecutors also warned against getting minors involved in the unauthorized rallies.

