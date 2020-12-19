Russian Public Health Chief Expects COVID-19 Pandemic to End by Spring 2021, Maybe Earlier

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to come to an end by spring 2021, if not earlier, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to come to an end by spring 2021, if not earlier, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"It will be over by spring, and if we put in the effort, maybe earlier. It depends on how people act today," Popova said during an appearance on the Russia-1 broadcaster.