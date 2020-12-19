UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Public Health Chief Expects COVID-19 Pandemic To End By Spring 2021, Maybe Earlier

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 03:08 PM

Russian Public Health Chief Expects COVID-19 Pandemic to End by Spring 2021, Maybe Earlier

The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to come to an end by spring 2021, if not earlier, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to come to an end by spring 2021, if not earlier, Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.

"It will be over by spring, and if we put in the effort, maybe earlier. It depends on how people act today," Popova said during an appearance on the Russia-1 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Wasim Akram wonders over India being bowled out ag ..

23 minutes ago

Aijaz Aslam launches official store on DarazMall a ..

37 minutes ago

DC visits Fruit,vegetable market

3 minutes ago

Five booked over power theft in sargodha

3 minutes ago

Two drug peddlers held, narcotics seized

3 minutes ago

Powers shutdown notice

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.