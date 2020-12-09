Russian Public Health Chief Is Sure COVID-19 Vaccination Will Be Soon Available to Seniors

Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, praised on Wednesday the successful coronavirus vaccine trials among senior citizens, expressing confidence that vaccination will be soon available to Russians aged over 60

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Anna Popova, the head of Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, praised on Wednesday the successful coronavirus vaccine trials among senior citizens, expressing confidence that vaccination will be soon available to Russians aged over 60.

"Clinical trials of two Russian vaccines are being carried out very successfully among people aged over 60, I am sure that we will have the result in the coming month, and it will be possible to inoculate senior citizens with the Russian vaccines," Popova told reporters.