Russian Public Health Chief, Moscow Mayor To Present Plan To Ease COVID-19 Rules - Kremlin

Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:00 PM

Russian Public Health Chief, Moscow Mayor to Present Plan to Ease COVID-19 Rules - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia's Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin will present reports on gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions later on at a videoconference with President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"We will hear today from Popova, from Sobyanin, their ideas on potential procedure and stages of lifting the restrictions," Peskov told reporters.

