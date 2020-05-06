Russian Public Health Chief Outlines 3-Stage Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions

Russia may use a three-stage plan to relax the coronavirus restrictions, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer health watchdog, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Russia may use a three-stage plan to relax the coronavirus restrictions, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian consumer health watchdog, said Wednesday.

At the first stage, exercise outside, walks with children will be allowed, and small businesses will reopen (up to a certain number of square feet and with social distancing as a condition), Popova said in a videoconference with president Vladimir Putin.

At the second stage, restrictions on walks will be further relaxed, larger businesses and educational institutions will reopen.

At the third stage, parks and gardens will reopen with social distancing in place; restrictions will be lifted off businesses; all hotels and food venues will reopen, Popova said.