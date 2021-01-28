UrduPoint.com
Russian Public Health Chief Says 20-25% Of Country's Population Have Covid Antibodies

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:12 PM

Russian Public Health Chief Says 20-25% of Country's Population Have Covid Antibodies

Up to 25 percent of Russians have antibodies specific to the coronavirus, Russian public health chief Anna Popova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Up to 25 percent of chave antibodies specific to the coronavirus, Russian public health chief Anna Popova said Thursday.

"At the moment, some 20-25 percent have got antibodies for this virus," Popova said as aired on Pervy channel.

More Stories From World

