Russian Public Health Chief Says All Necessary Measures Taken To Hold Victory Parade

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) All necessary epidemiological measures have been taken at the Moscow's Red Square, which is about to host a Victory Parade, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Wednesday.

"All necessary measures have been taken to ensure that there are no risks," Popova told reporters.

The World War II victory parade annually takes place in Russia on May 9. However, the 2020 event was pushed back due to the pandemic to June 24, the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held.

The Red Square parade will start at 10:00 a.m. (7:00 GMT).

