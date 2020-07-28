UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Public Health Head Says Vector's COVID Vaccine Peptide With Few Negative Reactions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

Russian Public Health Head Says Vector's COVID Vaccine Peptide With Few Negative Reactions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector does not contain a biological agent, therefore the number of negative reactions caused by its use is minimal, Anna Popova, the head of the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Rospotrebnadzor said that clinical trials of the vaccine at Vector research center began on five volunteers, adding that the first was vaccinated on Monday and was doing well. The next volunteer will be receiving the vaccine with an interval of 72 hours, the watchdog added.

"The vaccine differs from all similar ones, because it is peptide, which means it does not carry a biological agent in any part and, therefore, is absolutely areactogenic," Popova said at a virtual symposium devoted to the impact of the COVID-19 and HIV pandemic on achieving the sustainable development goal.

In late June, Vector Director General Rinat Maksyutov told Sputnik that the first stage of the clinical studies would be completed in September, adding that then registration of the vaccine will start, if it is proven safe and highly immunogenic. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, in turn, has praised Vector as a leader in coronavirus vaccine creation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia June September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

31 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 43,000 COVID-19 t ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy and Emirates NBD go live with the UA ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak meets with students participati ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Customs launches Al Furdah Falcons Award to ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.