UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Public Health Official: COVID-19 May Return In Fall, We Are Preparing For It

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 57 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 03:01 PM

Russian Public Health Official: COVID-19 May Return in Fall, We Are Preparing For It

There are plenty of risks of the coronavirus returning in the fall and Russia is preparing for it, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health watchdog, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) There are plenty of risks of the coronavirus returning in the fall and Russia is preparing for it, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health watchdog, said Thursday.

"At the moment, there are plenty of risks that this epidemiological process may return to growth and development in the fall.

We are still preparing for it. I do not want to say that we are wary or scared, but we have to be ready. Which is what we are working on at the moment," Popova said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Related Topics

Russia May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

South Korean Defense Chief Vows Strong Response If ..

53 seconds ago

Safe distance selfies: Hong Kong Disneyland reopen ..

54 seconds ago

Dacoit gang busted; two arrested in Rawalpindi

56 seconds ago

French Finance Minister Calls US Withdrawal From T ..

6 minutes ago

Russians May Take Flights Abroad When Risk of COVI ..

6 minutes ago

HDU established at Civil hospital for COVID-19 pat ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.