Russian Public Health Official: COVID-19 May Return in Fall, We Are Preparing For It

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) There are plenty of risks of the coronavirus returning in the fall and Russia is preparing for it, Anna Popova, the head of the consumer health watchdog, said Thursday.

"At the moment, there are plenty of risks that this epidemiological process may return to growth and development in the fall.

We are still preparing for it. I do not want to say that we are wary or scared, but we have to be ready. Which is what we are working on at the moment," Popova said as aired on Rossiya 24 broadcaster.