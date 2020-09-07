UrduPoint.com
Russian Public Health Watchdog Has Completed Check Following Navalny's Hospitalization

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

NOVOSIBIRSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Experts from the Russian public health watchdog's Tomsk region department have completed the check into the hospitalization of opposition figure Alexey Navalny after his departure from the Tomsk airport, a spokeswoman for Rospotrebnadzor told Sputnik on Monday.

"The department has completed the check and has delivered [materials] to the prosecutor's office, as there was a relevant request," the spokeswoman said, specifying that the information was provided to the West Siberian transport prosecutor's office.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight from Tomsk to Moscow.

He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane made an emergency landing. Two days later, once the doctors established he was fit for a cross-border aerial transportation, Navalny was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Last week, the German government said that doctors found traces of a nerve agent from the Novichok group in his system. Moscow pointed out to the lack of evidence in Berlin's claims and noted that Russian doctors had found no toxic substances in Navalny.

