Russian Public Health Watchdog Says Slow Vaccination Pace to Accelerate Spread of COVID-19

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, June 20 (Sputnik) - Unless more Russians receive COVID-19 vaccines, the country will continue witnessing a rise in the spread of the virus, Anna Speranskaya of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology under Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, said.

"The number of vaccinated people is low.

The proportion of patients who still have antibodies is small ... This means that it [the virus] will spread even faster and easier," Speranskaya, the head of the research institute's group for genomics and post-genome technology, told the Rossiya 1 channel.

She explained that the only way out is to vaccinate a "sufficient proportion of the population, so that new forms of the virus do not get the opportunity to spread quickly."