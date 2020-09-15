Russian Public Health Watchdog Says There Was No Second Wave of COVID-19 in Summer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, believes that there was no second wave of COVID-19 this summer, watchdog chief Anna Popova said on Tuesday.

"Today, Spain, Germany and France approach the same figure [50 percent of asymptomatic cases], but they lost time when they said there was no [coronavirus] wave in the summer.

They believe they had no wave in the summer. They believe there were two waves, while we think this is the same epidemiological process, just different manifestations," Popova said at a meeting at the Russian academy of Sciences.