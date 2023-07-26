Open Menu

Russian Publicist Kagarlitsky Detained Over Justification Of Terrorism - Lawyer

July 26, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) A criminal case was opened against well-known Russian sociologist and publicist Boris Kagarlitsky (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) on charges of justification of terrorism, his lawyer Sergey Erokhov said on Wednesday, adding that the publicist has been detained and taken to the city of Syktyvkar.

"I have accepted a lawyer's order to defend the famous Russian political scientist Professor B.Y. Kagarlitsky. He is charged with Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on public justification of terrorism," Erokhov said on Telegram.

The lawyer added that Kagarlitsky did not admit guilt and never supported or justified terrorism.

Kagarlitsky is a sociologist, publicist, lecturer and editor-in-chief of the Rabkor newspaper and YouTube channel. Last May, the Russian Justice Ministry designated him a foreign agent.

The publicist is the director of the Institute for Globalization Studies and Social Movements (IGSO), an autonomous non-profit organization recognized by Moscow as a foreign agent in 2018.

