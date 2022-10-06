Russian Publicist Linderman Detained in Riga May Be Released on Bail - Lawyer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Russian publicist and political dissident Vladimir Linderman, who was detained in Latvia for statements violating the country's criminal code, has been allowed to post a 6,000 Euros ($5,920) bail within a month in order to be released from custody, his lawyer, Jelena Kvjatkovska, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"I confirm the information (about possible release from custody). The detention will be canceled if the money is paid within one month," Kvjatkovska said.

Linderman was detained in Latvia on June 21 and charged with public justification of genocide and military actions under the Latvian Criminal Law. The court ordered that he be remanded in custody as a measure of restraint.