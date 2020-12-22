Russian, Qatari Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on Dec 23 - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations with his Qatari counterpart, Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in Moscow on Wednesday, they will focus on Syria, Libya and Palestine, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On December 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold negotiations in Moscow with Qatar's deputy head of the Council of Ministers, Foreign Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the diplomats will focus on the regional agenda, with a special focus on Syrian and Libyan crises.

"They will emphasize the need for fair settlement of the Palestinian problem and urgent overcoming of differences between Palestine's two major movements, Fatah and Hamas," the Russian ministry noted.

Lavrov and Al-Thani will also discuss stabilization in the Persian Gulf area, and touch upon bilateral cooperation in trade and the economy, according to the statement.