Russian, Qatari Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Qatari Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks in Moscow on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet for talks with Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, in Moscow on Wednesday.

The negotiation is expected to cover the Russian-Qatari relations, with the emphasis on trade and economic cooperation.

The ministers are also expected to discuss the regional agenda in the middle East and the Persian Gulf, focusing on the crises in Libya and Syria, as well as the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

More Stories From World

