Russian Radars Detect Six NATO Reconnaissance Flights Over Black Sea - Defense Ministry

Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russian radars have detected six flights of NATO reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea in the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"The intensity of NATO aerial reconnaissance near Russian borders in the Black Sea continues to grow.

Over the past day, the radar systems of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Russian aerospace forces detected and escorted six flights of reconnaissance aircraft of NATO countries in the airspace over the Black Sea," the ministry told reporters.

