Russian Railways Cancels Order to Suspend Rail Freight With China Amid Coronavirus Threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The Russian Railways has canceled the order to halt rail freight with China, a source familiar with the document told Sputnik on Thursday.

Russia's railway operator has earlier prepared an order to suspend rail freight through border crossings with China due to the threat of the spread of new deadly coronavirus in the country starting January 31.

"In light of the received clarifications ... the operational order is canceled," the source cited the document as saying.