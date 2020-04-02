UrduPoint.com
Russian Railways Company Says Stopped Infrastructure Projects In Iran

Muhammad Irfan Thu 02nd April 2020 | 12:44 PM

Russian Railways Company Says Stopped Infrastructure Projects in Iran

Russian Railways company said Thursday it had stopped its infrastructure projects in Iran and notified the other side

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Russian Railways company said Thursday it had stopped its infrastructure projects in Iran and notified the other side.

"RZD Holding stopped carrying out infrastructure projects in Iran, having notified Iran as required," the company said in a statement.

