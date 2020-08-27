Russian Railways Considering Construction of Railway to City of Magadan Until 2035 - CEO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Russian Railways is considering the construction of a railway to the far eastern city of Magadan by 2035 to improve the transport infrastructure of the region with huge natural resources, the company's CEO, Oleg Belozerov, told Sputnik.

"Today, we are looking [at the strategy] until 2035. Within this period we would like, for example, to build a railway to Magadan. We want to consider the issue. This will not be just a railway from A to B.

We would like it [the railway] to unlock the potential of the territory with huge natural resources," Belozerov said.

The Magadan Region is one of the Russian regions, which has no connection with the national railway network. At the same time, the region is connected with the neighboring Sakha Republic via the R504 Kolyma Highway, unlike the nearby Chukotka Autonomous Area and Kamchatka Territory that have neither railway nor highway connection with the rest of the country.