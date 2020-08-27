UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Railways Considering Construction Of Railway To City Of Magadan Until 2035 - CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:30 AM

Russian Railways Considering Construction of Railway to City of Magadan Until 2035 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Russian Railways is considering the construction of a railway to the far eastern city of Magadan by 2035 to improve the transport infrastructure of the region with huge natural resources, the company's CEO, Oleg Belozerov, told Sputnik.

"Today, we are looking [at the strategy] until 2035. Within this period we would like, for example, to build a railway to Magadan. We want to consider the issue. This will not be just a railway from A to B.

We would like it [the railway] to unlock the potential of the territory with huge natural resources," Belozerov said.

The Magadan Region is one of the Russian regions, which has no connection with the national railway network. At the same time, the region is connected with the neighboring Sakha Republic via the R504 Kolyma Highway, unlike the nearby Chukotka Autonomous Area and Kamchatka Territory that have neither railway nor highway connection with the rest of the country.

Related Topics

Russia Company Magadan Same From

Recent Stories

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

8 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

8 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

8 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

8 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.