Russian Railways' Container Traffic Rises To All-Time High Of 6.521Mln TEU In 2022

Published January 10, 2023

Russian Railways' container traffic rose to an all-time high of 6.521 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), the company said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) Russian Railways' container traffic rose to an all-time high of 6.521 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), the company said on Tuesday.

"In 2022, container traffic is again at its peak. In all types of traffic, 6.521 million TEU containers were sent (+0.3%). This is a record in the history of Russian Railways!" it announced.

