Russian Railways Drafts Technical Proposal for Projects in Egypt - Deputy Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian state-owned railway company, Russian Railways, has drafted a technical proposal on the implementation of railway projects in Egypt, the deputy director general of the holding, Sergey Pavlov, has said.

According to Pavlov, this year saw an active growth of Russian-Egyptian relations that envisage new areas of cooperation, including railway projects.

"In September, the technical delegation of the Russian Railways holding conducted a survey of prospective land zones, and we were able to prepare a preliminary technical proposal for the Egyptian side by the second half of November. We are currently coordinating the perimeter of the construction with the client," Pavlov said in an interview with the Russian Railways corporate newspaper, Gudok.

In September, the company said it was doing preliminary work on the construction of two railroads in Egypt, which was estimated at about $900 million. Russian Railways sent its experts to Egypt despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly slowed down the work.

One of the projects, Al Manashi, is expected to be 70 kilometers (44 miles) long and will cost about $300 million. The Imbabah-Alexandria project, which is 270 kilometers long, is estimated at $600 million. Russian Railways is paying for the preliminary work of the project but expects to get the money back eventually.