UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Railways Drafts Technical Proposal For Projects In Egypt - Deputy Director

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 12:30 PM

Russian Railways Drafts Technical Proposal for Projects in Egypt - Deputy Director

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The Russian state-owned railway company, Russian Railways, has drafted a technical proposal on the implementation of railway projects in Egypt, the deputy director general of the holding, Sergey Pavlov, has said.

According to Pavlov, this year saw an active growth of Russian-Egyptian relations that envisage new areas of cooperation, including railway projects.

"In September, the technical delegation of the Russian Railways holding conducted a survey of prospective land zones, and we were able to prepare a preliminary technical proposal for the Egyptian side by the second half of November. We are currently coordinating the perimeter of the construction with the client," Pavlov said in an interview with the Russian Railways corporate newspaper, Gudok.

In September, the company said it was doing preliminary work on the construction of two railroads in Egypt, which was estimated at about $900 million. Russian Railways sent its experts to Egypt despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which significantly slowed down the work.

One of the projects, Al Manashi, is expected to be 70 kilometers (44 miles) long and will cost about $300 million. The Imbabah-Alexandria project, which is 270 kilometers long, is estimated at $600 million. Russian Railways is paying for the preliminary work of the project but expects to get the money back eventually.

Related Topics

Russia Egypt Company Money September November (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

CJP summons Sindh Chief Minister over matter of en ..

3 minutes ago

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

44 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 29, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Than 270 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.