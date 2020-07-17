Russian Railways Expects 30% Drop in Long-Distance Passenger Traffic in 2020 - Deputy CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russian Railways expects a 30 percent year-on-year drop in long-distance passenger traffic this year, the company's deputy CEO Dmitry Pegov told reporters on Friday.

"I think that we will probably see a 30 percent drop.

But, of course, we must try, at least, with the exception of these months, to restore at least what we transported monthly every winter," Pegov said.

Russian Railways resumed 70 percent of domestic long-distance trains, which were canceled earlier due to the situation with the coronavirus, and plan to return another 20-40 trains in August, he said.