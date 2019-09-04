Russian Railways Expects to Sign Preliminary Deal on Engaging in Egypt Projects in October

The Russian Railways company is studying the possibility to participate in two infrastructure projects in Egypt and expects to sign a preliminary agreement in October, the first deputy director general of the Russian Railways, Alexander Misharin, said on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Russian Railways company is studying the possibility to participate in two infrastructure projects in Egypt and expects to sign a preliminary agreement in October, the first deputy director general of the Russian Railways, Alexander Misharin, said on Wednesday.

"We have held several meetings ... We and [Egypt] are now studying two infrastructure projects and a prospective control center.

We are negotiating this with the Transport Ministry and the Egyptian [National] Railways. I hope we will be ready to sign a preliminary agreement by the [Russia-Africa] Summit. We will announce everything in October," Misharin told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.