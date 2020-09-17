UrduPoint.com
Russian Railways Interested In Bidding On $2Bln Project In India - Deputy Head

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:17 PM

Russian Railways is interested in a $2 billion urban infrastructure project in India and has shown Indian colleagues similar Moscow transport projects, the deputy director general of the company, Sergey Pavlov, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Railways is interested in a $2 billion urban infrastructure project in India and has shown Indian colleagues similar Moscow transport projects, the deputy director general of the company, Sergey Pavlov, said Thursday.

According to Pavlov, the company's subsidiary for international projects has signed a deal with Indian Railways subsidiary Ircon on joint participation in the project of a transport system for the state of Karnataka.

The companies are waiting for the official announcement of the tender to submit their joint bid.

"[It is] a very big project, a very important one, estimated to cost about $2 billion," Pavov said.

The company has shown its Indian colleagues their Moscow projects the overground ring line for the Moscow metropolitan and two suburban train lines linked to the city underground system.

Meanwhile, Russian Railways is already working on another project in India a high-speed railroad.

