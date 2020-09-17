Russian Railways Preparing 2 Railroad Projects in Egypt Worth $900Mln - Deputy CEO

Russian Railways is doing preliminary work on the construction of two railroads in Egypt, which is estimated to cost about $900 million, the deputy director general of the company, Sergey Pavlov, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Russian Railways is doing preliminary work on the construction of two railroads in Egypt, which is estimated to cost about $900 million, the deputy director general of the company, Sergey Pavlov, said Thursday.

The projects in Egypt slowed down because of the coronavirus, but the company is now sending employees on work trips again. Russian Railways experts have already gone to Egypt.

"Our employees are there at the moment, studying the area for the two potential projects we have offered to Egypt. We planned to start work in January, but the quarantine, the closed borders made it impossible. We have been able to start now," Pavlov told a briefing.

"The project is Al Manashi 6th of October, which is 70 kilometers [44 miles] long. It will cost about $300 million. And Imbabah Alexandria, which is 270 kilometers long, that project is estimated at $600 million," Pavlov said.

The company believes that the projects of this size might be able to apply for state support, from Egypt and Russia, the deputy director general added.

"I think all the decisions will be made next year. we are not interested in delaying this, and neither is Egypt," Pavlov said.

Russian Railways is paying for the preliminary work on the project, but expects to get the money back eventually, Pavlov added.