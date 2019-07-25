UrduPoint.com
Russian Railways Ready To Consider Engaging In Infrastructure Construction In Philippines

Muhammad Irfan 40 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:46 PM

The Russian Railways company told Sputnik on Thursday that it was ready to study the possibility to participate in transport infrastructure construction in the Philippines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The Russian Railways company told Sputnik on Thursday that it was ready to study the possibility to participate in transport infrastructure construction in the Philippines.

Philippine Ambassador in Moscow Carlos D.

Sorreta told Sputnik on Wednesday that the Asian country had invited the Russian Railways to take part in a tender for building railroads and bridges and also for delivering necessary components.

"The Russian Railways in interested in developing railroad transport cooperation with the Philippine side and expresses readiness to study the possible mutually beneficial options for entering the Philippine market of infrastructure construction," the Russian Railways said.

The company added that it was already cooperating on the matter with the Philippine Transport Ministry and major participants of the Philippine construction market.

