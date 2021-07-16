UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Railways Ready To Partake In Groundwork For Eurasian Logistics Projects - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Russian Railways Ready to Partake in Groundwork for Eurasian Logistics Projects - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the state-owned Russian Railways (RZD) company is ready to participate in preparations for a feasibility study of Eurasian logistical projects.

The expansion of the continental railroad network will contribute to the creation of a "seamless single logistical space", connecting the southern ports of Iran and India with the northern cities of Russia and EU countries, Lavrov said at the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities" in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

"RZD together with its partners is ready to take part in the feasibility study of the relevant projects," the minister said.

The list of such projects includes the North-South international transport corridor linking Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia to the Indian Ocean coast, as well as the Europe-Western China transcontinental transport route. He also noted that Moscow was interested in discussing a proposal, backed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to link the Trans-Siberian Railway and the Europe-Western China transport corridor with new regional projects. 

Lavrov said that Russia has embarked on a large-scale renovation of its ports and railroads to match the goals of these projects.

Related Topics

India Iran Moscow Russia Europe China Company Tashkent Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan, India to face each other in World T20 gr ..

12 minutes ago

Peace conference on Afghanistan postponed till aft ..

25 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ..

46 minutes ago

PM gives â€˜perfect replyâ€™ to Indian journalist ..

48 minutes ago

U.S. Embassy Islamabad to Establish a Lincoln Corn ..

59 minutes ago

PITB organizes a training workshop for contractors ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.