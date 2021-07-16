Russian Railways Ready to Partake in Groundwork for Eurasian Logistics Projects - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that the state-owned Russian Railways (RZD) company is ready to participate in preparations for a feasibility study of Eurasian logistical projects.

The expansion of the continental railroad network will contribute to the creation of a "seamless single logistical space", connecting the southern ports of Iran and India with the northern cities of Russia and EU countries, Lavrov said at the international conference "Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities" in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent.

"RZD together with its partners is ready to take part in the feasibility study of the relevant projects," the minister said.

The list of such projects includes the North-South international transport corridor linking Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia to the Indian Ocean coast, as well as the Europe-Western China transcontinental transport route. He also noted that Moscow was interested in discussing a proposal, backed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to link the Trans-Siberian Railway and the Europe-Western China transport corridor with new regional projects.

Lavrov said that Russia has embarked on a large-scale renovation of its ports and railroads to match the goals of these projects.