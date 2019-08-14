Russian Railways Restores Train Services Near Achinsk After Blasts at Ammo Depot

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) Russian Railways has restored train traffic along the Achinsk 2-Nazarovo section of the Krasnoyarsk railroad after it was temporarily suspended following a series of explosions at an ammunition depot near the town of Achinsk, the company's press service announced on Wednesday.

The explosions started on August 5 and renewed on August 9, killing at least one person and injuring another 40.

Trains had to be rerouted on account of the damage to the tracks.

"On August 14, at 16:24 local time [09:24 GMT], the movement of trains was restored on the Achinsk 2 - Nazarovo section of the Krasnoyarsk railway. The No. 68 Moscow-Abakan, No. 67 Abakan-Moscow, No. 114 Novosibirsk-Abakan, No. 113 Abakan-Novosibirsk passenger trains are running on the Krasnoyarsk railway according to the usual schedule," the company said.

A state of emergency was declared in the area on August 9.