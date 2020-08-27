Russian Railways Resumes Traffic of About 80% of Trains Canceled Over COVID-19 - CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Rail monopoly Russian Railways resumed the traffic of almost 80 percent of long-distance trains, canceled earlier due to the coronavirus-related restrictions, CEO Oleg Belozerov told Sputnik.

Russian Railways, due to a decrease in passenger traffic amid the COVID-19 spread, earlier cut more than 200 long-distance trains. After easing the restrictions, the company began restoring previously canceled trains.

"The company is completely ready for maximum traffic volumes.

We missed our passengers very much, but we understand very well that the situation depends on the removal of restrictions in the regions, demand parameters, and it is too early to talk about the exact timing of reaching the 'pre-COVID' level. Train traffic has been restored by almost 80 percent in relation to the standard schedule," Belozerov said.

Russia's overall number of recorded coronavirus cases has topped 970,000. The country's COVID-19 death toll is over 16,600. More than 786,000 people have recovered.