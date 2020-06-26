UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Railways Says Handling Postal Freight From China To Europe Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 08:00 AM

Russian Railways Says Handling Postal Freight From China to Europe Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Russia's state-run railroad company Russian Railways has launched the first dedicated postal freight container train service from China to Europe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a representative of the company told Sputnik.

Since April, 17 such trains have traveled from China to Europe using the Russian Railways network, and at present, two more trains are on their way to France, Spain, and other European countries. The bulk of the trains set off from the Chinese cities of Chongqing, Yiwu, Zhengzhou, and Dongguan, the representative said.

A new service has also been launched from Scandinavia to China, the representative said.

"The length of the route from a Swedish port to China is about 15 days, compared to 60 days by sea. Freight trains will be sent weekly, forming a pair that travel in opposite directions," the representative stated.

The company also plans to develop postal freight services through the Russian port city of Kaliningrad. In March, a planned container service was established that will travel from the Chinese city of Xian to Kaliningrad, and onward to the German cities of Rostock and Duisburg

The COVID-19 pandemic has placed severe limitations on air travel, prompting countries to look for other means of delivering vital goods to maintain supply chains.

Related Topics

Russia Europe China France German Company Chongqing Dongguan Xian Zhengzhou Duisburg Rostock Kaliningrad Spain March April From

Recent Stories

New UAE football season to kick off September 3: U ..

6 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Manufacturing Index down 1.73 pct in Q1- ..

6 hours ago

Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City free of COVID-19 cas ..

6 hours ago

UAE Government: commercial centres, restaurants al ..

7 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s economic sectors operations to return ..

8 hours ago

Central Bank withdraws AED34.15 bn of surplus liqu ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.