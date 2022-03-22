UrduPoint.com

Russian Railways Says Sapsan Deal With Siemens Suspended

State-owned company Russian Railways (RZD) has been notified by German industrial giant Siemens that the latter is suspending a contract to supply new Sapsan high-speed electric trains, RZD CEO Oleg Belozerov said on Tuesday

"We have been informed (by Siemens) that at the moment the contract is suspended for the purchase of ... Sapsans," Belozerov said during an open dialogue session at the Russian upper house.

The contract in question dates back to 2019 and involves the purchase and maintenance of 13 new Sapsan trains, worth a total of 1.1 billion Euros ($1.21 billion).

"We have various suppliers who act differently. We have Siemens on Sapsans, we negotiated until the last moment and they looked for options for them to efficiently continue their operations, subtracting sanctions.

At the moment, the maintenance agreement is still in effect," Belozerov added.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Kiev forces. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media, and financial institutions. Some foreign companies have decided to leave Russia altogether.

