Russian Railways Suspend Train Service With Latvia Over Coronavirus Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Russian Railways company said that it was suspending train traffic with Latvia starting from Sunday over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Saturday, the company suspended train services from Moscow to Berlin and Paris after Poland, a transit country, decided to close the international passenger railway service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In accordance with a notification from [Latvia's main railroad company] about the closure of railroad traffic from March 17, in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (2019-nCoV), international passenger trains are suspended until special instructions," the company said in a statement, adding that trains between Moscow and Riga, as well as St.

Petersburg and Riga departing on Sunday and Monday were canceled.

In addition, the company announced that trains from Russian cities to destinations in Ukraine and Moldova would be canceled starting from Tuesday, too.

Meanwhile, Belarusian Railway announced that it would suspend train traffic with Ukraine after Kiev decided to close the international passenger railway service over the worsening epidemiological situation across the world. Starting from Sunday, the company canceled trains to three destinations in Poland.